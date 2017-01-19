10 Days That Defined Barack Obama’s Presidency

His most consequential moments in the White House

As President Obama‘s two terms in office come to a close, TIME is taking a look back at the most pivotal moments of his presidency.

From the day he was inaugurated in 2009 as the nation’s first African-American president, to the day Osama bin Laden was killed, up to the Supreme Court decision that made same-sex marriage the law of the land, some of the most consequential moments of the past eight years will have impacts that reach far beyond Obama’s time in office.

Relive the 10 days that defined Obama’s presidency below.