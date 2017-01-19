Relive the 10 Days Most Important Days of Barack Obama’s Presidency

Looking back on eight years in the White House+ READ ARTICLE
Over the past eight years, the presidency of Barack Obama, the nation’s 44th president, has been marked by moments both big and small. From the signing of the economic stimulus package, to the killing of Osama bin Laden, to the passage of the Affordable Care Act, to that time he wore a tan suit to a news conference and broke the internet. As the President’s final term comes to a close, TIME has taken a look back at the most consequential moments of his two terms in office.
Watch them above.