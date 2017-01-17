TIME Politics Donald Trump

How Donald Trump’s Nomination Tarnished Tiffany & Co.’s Sales

Signage is displayed on the exterior of the Tiffany & Co. flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York, U.S., on Saturda
Mark Kauzlarich—Bloomberg/Getty Images Signage is displayed on the exterior of the Tiffany & Co. flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.

Their flagship store is just steps from Trump Tower

(NEW YORK) — Security barricades, protesters and a perpetual media encampment in and around Trump Tower since the election tarnished sales at Tiffany, the posh jeweler whose flagship store is just steps from the president-elect’s front door.

Tiffany said Tuesday that sales at its store on Manhattan’s 5th Avenue tumbled 14 percent in November and December, compared with the same period last year, partly due to “post-election traffic disruptions.”

Tiffany & Co. has been under pressure more broadly, however, and overall sales in the Americas declined by 4 percent.

Shares of the New York retailer slid 3 percent at the opening bell.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team