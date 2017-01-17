Why Democrats’ Latest Attack May Backfire

+ READ ARTICLE





President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn-in in three days, and the peaceful transfer of power is set to take place amid incredible partisan rancor. A growing number of Democrats are announcing they’re skipping Friday’s inauguration, with civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis going so far as to call Trump “illegitimate.” Trump has since launched a Twitter tirade against Lewis and, amid the furor, canceled a planned trip to the African American History Museum in Washington on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Trump is particularly sensitive to attacks on his legitimacy in the wake of Russia’s attempts to meddle in the outcome of the election. But notable too is the attack itself, representing not only a breach of decorum around the celebration, but also threat to the very underpinnings of American democracy. Failure to accept Trump as the next president not only puts Democrats further in a hole with the voters who swung to Trump, but also makes their legitimate criticism of his policies easier for Republicans to ignore.



Trump, meanwhile, continues to chart a course separate from his Cabinet picks and the rest of his party, as he criticized NATO as obsolete and promised “insurance for everybody” in separate interviews published this weekend. It remains to be seen whether Trump’s comments will be overridden by his Cabinet nominees’ assurances to Capitol Hill Republicans—a stunning question in its own right—or whether his will win the day as the will of a president usually does. Either way, it’s going to be a wild ride.

Trump’s promises to “Drain the Swamp” aren’t holding up. Trump’s low-key inauguration. And five ways America changed during Obama’s presidency

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Here’s a Look at How Swampy Trump’s Appointments Are

Trump’s slogan seems like just talk [TIME]

Trump’s Cabinet Pick Invested in Company, Then Introduced a Bill to Help It

HHS pick under scrutiny [CNN]

Donald Trump Warns on House Republican Tax Plan

President-elect criticizes border-adjustment measure, which would tax imports and exempt exports, as ‘too complicated’ [Wall Street Journal]

For Trump, Three Decades of Chasing Deals in Russia

Despite claims he never sought business there [New York Times]

Americans Will Get the Trump They Elected as President

He isn’t changing [Associated Press]

Surprisingly, Trump Inauguration Shapes Up to be a Relatively Low-Key Affair

Few fireworks and modest crowds expected [Washington Post]

Big Money Names Behind Trump Inaugural Start to Come Out

Drain the… [McClatchy]

Sign up for and more view example

Sound Off

“We’re going to have insurance for everybody. There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it. That’s not going to happen with us.” — Donald Trump sounding very un-Republican to the Washington Post on his Obamacare replacement plan

“Number one it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago.” — Donald Trump in a joint interview with the Times of London and Bild, breaking with his Cabinet selections’ praise for the alliance

Bits and Bites

5 Ways America Changed During Obama’s Presidency [TIME]

Trump tries to calm tensions after Lewis squabble [Associated Press]

Amid plagiarism scandal, Monica Crowley to forgo post in Trump White House [Washington Times]

The Oath: 35 words that make a President [CNN]

Obama’s Secret to Surviving the White House Years: Books [New York Times]

Trump vows ‘insurance for everybody’ in Obamacare replacement plan [Washington Post]

Outgoing CIA Chief Doubts Donald Trump’s ‘Understanding’ of Russia Threat [Associated Press]