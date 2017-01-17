TIME Entertainment Music

Even a Bruce Springsteen Cover Band Is Staying Away From Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Hard Rock Cafe Atlantic City's 20th Anniversary Event
Bill McCay—Getty Images The B Street Band performs at the Hard Rock Cafe's 20th Anniversary bash in Atlantic City, NJ on Nov. 15, 2016.

The B Street Band will no longer perform at a gala the day before

A Bruce Springsteen cover band has dropped out of Donald Trump‘s inauguration festivities.

The B Street Band will no longer play at a Washington gala on Thursday—the day before the President-elect is inaugurated on Friday, the Associated Press reports.

Springsteen has called Trump a “flagrant, toxic narcissist” in the past, and has also questioned whether or not he’s competent enough to be president. The cancellation announcement came after Springsteen fans accused the cover band “of abandoning the soul of the musician its made a career of following,” the AP reports.

Numerous performers have said they would not play at Trump’s inauguration.

Willie Forte, the band’s leader, told the AP that said the decision to cancel was based “solely on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band. That conquers everything else.”

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team