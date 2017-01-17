TIME World China

China’s Xi Jinping Says There Would Be No Winners in a Trade War

SWITZERLAND-ECONOMY-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT
Fabrice Coffrini—AFP/Getty Images China's President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the first day of the World Economic Forum, on January 17, 2017 in Davos.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

Chinese President Xi Jinping is pressing his case for free trade, urging the world to “say no to protectionism” and warning that “no one will emerge as a winner in a trade war.”

Xi made the comments Tuesday in an opening address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in the first such visit ever by a Chinese head of state to the well-heeled gathering of business and political leaders. The Chinese president didn’t directly mention U.S. president-elect Donald Trump but cast China as a standard-bearer of free trade amid concerns in some corners that the new U.S. administration may enact more protectionist measures in trade.

The leader of the globe’s second-largest economy said the world must “remain committed to promoting free trade and investment through opening up” and said “pursuing protectionism is like locking oneself in a dark room.”

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team