China’s Xi Jinping Says There Would Be No Winners in a Trade War

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
Chinese President Xi Jinping is pressing his case for free trade, urging the world to “say no to protectionism” and warning that “no one will emerge as a winner in a trade war.”
Xi made the comments Tuesday in an opening address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in the first such visit ever by a Chinese head of state to the well-heeled gathering of business and political leaders. The Chinese president didn’t directly mention U.S. president-elect Donald Trump but cast China as a standard-bearer of free trade amid concerns in some corners that the new U.S. administration may enact more protectionist measures in trade.
The leader of the globe’s second-largest economy said the world must “remain committed to promoting free trade and investment through opening up” and said “pursuing protectionism is like locking oneself in a dark room.”