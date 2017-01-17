China’s Xi Jinping Says There Would Be No Winners in a Trade War

Chinese President Xi Jinping is pressing his case for free trade, urging the world to “say no to protectionism” and warning that “no one will emerge as a winner in a trade war.”

Xi made the comments Tuesday in an opening address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in the first such visit ever by a Chinese head of state to the well-heeled gathering of business and political leaders. The Chinese president didn’t directly mention U.S. president-elect Donald Trump but cast China as a standard-bearer of free trade amid concerns in some corners that the new U.S. administration may enact more protectionist measures in trade.

The leader of the globe’s second-largest economy said the world must “remain committed to promoting free trade and investment through opening up” and said “pursuing protectionism is like locking oneself in a dark room.”