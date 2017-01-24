+ READ ARTICLE





The nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning, 33 days before the star-studded ceremony is held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Several Oscar-winning and nominated Academy members, including Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe, will joined Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs to reveal the nominations shortly after 8:15 a.m. E.T., 5:15 a.m. local time.

The awards ceremony, which is taking place on Feb. 26, will be hosted by late night star Jimmy Kimmel. This is the first time the talk show host has presented the Oscars, although he has previously hosted several award shows, most notably the 2012 and 2016 Emmy Awards.

Chris Rock hosted the Academy Awards last year, when Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson took home the major acting awards. Spotlight snagged Best Picture, while Alejandro Iñárritu picked up his second consecutive Best Director award for his work on The Revenant. Mad Max: Fury Road received six gold statues, mostly in technical categories.

