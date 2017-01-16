Listen to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s West Wing Rap

+ READ ARTICLE





Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hamilton writer and star (and politics buff) Lin-Manuel Miranda is a huge West Wing fan. Now he’s written an ode to the beloved political drama, the rap “What’s Next?”—named for President Bartlett’s oft-repeated phrase— for the West Wing Weekly podcast.

The rap is a remix of the podcast’s usual theme song with lyrics written by the McArthur Genius himself. The hosts of West Wing Weekly, which breaks down the Aaron Sorkin show episode-by-episode, called Miranda “the biggest West Wing fan we know” on a post on their website.

Miranda’s love of The West Wing is well-documented: The show’s theme song played during the curtain call of his final Hamilton performance on Broadway, and one of the musical’s famous #Ham4Ham short performances rewrote the show’s song “Cabinet Battle #1” as a scene from West Wing.

Listen to Miranda’s rap above.