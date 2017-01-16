TIME U.S. Orlando Shooting

Wife of Orlando Mass Shooter Omar Mateen Arrested

Undated photo or selfie of Omar Mateen, identified as the gunman in mass shooting at a gay club in Orlando, Florida on June 12, 2016. The shooting death toll rose to 50 with a further 53 wounded. Photo Balkis Press/Sipa USA
AP Undated photo of Omar Mateen, identified as the gunman in mass shooting at a gay club in Orlando, Fla., on June 12, 2016.

The attack on the nightclub killed 49 people

Law enforcement arrested the wife of the man who carried out the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, a federal official said Monday.

The F.B.I reportedly charged Noor Salman with obstruction in connection to the June attack on Pulse Nightclub killed 49 people and wounded dozens, according to the Associated Press.

The F.B.I. first interrogated Salman immediately after her husband, Omar Mateen, went on a shooting rampage at Pulse on June 12, 2016. Mateen died in a shoot-off with police.

Salman was arrested outside her San Francisco home and is expected to appear in federal court on Tuesday.

