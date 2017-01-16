Wife of Orlando Mass Shooter Omar Mateen Arrested

Law enforcement arrested the wife of the man who carried out the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, a federal official said Monday.

The F.B.I reportedly charged Noor Salman with obstruction in connection to the June attack on Pulse Nightclub killed 49 people and wounded dozens, according to the Associated Press.

The F.B.I. first interrogated Salman immediately after her husband, Omar Mateen, went on a shooting rampage at Pulse on June 12, 2016. Mateen died in a shoot-off with police.

Salman was arrested outside her San Francisco home and is expected to appear in federal court on Tuesday.