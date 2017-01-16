TIME World South Korea

South Korean Prosecutors Are Seeking the Arrest of Samsung’s Heir as a Bribery Suspect

Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Questioned Over Bribery Allegations
Chung Sung-Jun—Getty Images Lee Jae-Yong, vice chairman of Samsung at the office of the independent counsel on Jan. 12, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.

The country's former health minister has also been indicted on abuse of power charges

(SEOUL, South Korea) — Prosecutors have requested the arrest of the Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong as a bribery suspect in the influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea’s president.

The special prosecutors office said Monday that it requested an arrest warrant for Lee, the 48-year-old Samsung Electronics vice chairman.

It said it also indicted ex-health minister Moon Hyung-pyo on charges he abused his power to compel the national pension fund to support a contentious Samsung merger in 2015.

Last week, the investigators questioned Lee on allegations Samsung won government favors such as getting backing for the merger in exchange for donating corporate funds to various entities controlled by Choi Soon-sil, a long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye. She has been jailed.

Lee earlier denied the allegations. Samsung had no comment.

 

