At least 20 people have been killed after a Turkish Airlines Cargo jet crashed in near Kyrgyzstan’s Manus airport Monday, the Kyrgyz government has confirmed.

The bodies of the pilot and 15 people whose houses were in the vicinity of the crash have been recovered by rescue workers according to the county’s health ministry, Reuters reports.

The plane was due to stop near the Kyrgyz capital city Bishkek en route to Istanbul, when it reportedly crashed trying to land in heavy fog.

Local news agency AKIpress reported that the plane, a Boeing 747 which had set off from Hong Kong, crashed at 7:31 a.m. local time.

Representatives of Turkish Airlines in Hong Kong could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story.