TIME Sports wrestling

Former Pro Wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka Dies at Age 73

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 09: Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka visits "The Opie &amp; Anthony Show" at SiriusXM studios on January 9, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Astrid Stawiarz—Getty Images Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka visits "The Opie & Anthony Show" at SiriusXM studios in New York City on Jan. 9, 2013.

His death comes weeks after a judge dismissed a murder case against him

The former pro wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died at the age of 73, his daughter Tamina Snuka confirmed through an Instagram post Sunday.

The retired WWE star’s death comes just weeks after Pennsylvania judge determined he was not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend. Snuka’s attorney told the court his client had dementia and had six months to live.

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy

A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on

Snuka was charged in 2015 with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Nancy Argentino. He said she died from a fall, while prosecutors alleged that she was beaten.

Snuka, who was from Fiji, was known for the high-flying offense, the WWE said in a statement.

“His dive off the top of the steel cage onto Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden as hundreds of flash bulbs went off will forever live as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history,” the organization said.

Fans and friends of the WWE Hall of Famer expressed their condolences on social media.

 

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team