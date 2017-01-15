Newborn Abducted From Hospital Reunites With Parents 18 Years Later





The Florida newborn abducted from her family in the hospital in July 1998 has reunited with her family after 18 years.

Kamiyah Mobley, who was taken from the hospital when she was just a few hours old, reconnected with her biological parents—father, Craig Aiken and mother, Shanara Mobley—in a 45-minute private reunion on Saturday at the Walterboro Police Department, CBS affiliate WCSC reported.

“First meeting was beautiful, it was wonderful, couldn’t went no better … she was glad to meet us,” Aiken said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office/AP

Mobley was found living in Walterboro, South Carolina living under a false identity apparently created for her following her abduction, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference on Friday.

Gloria Williams, the woman suspected to have kidnapped Mobley, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree kidnapping and third-degree interference with custody, prosecutors said. According to reports, Mobley was taken by a woman posing as a healthcare worker; her family believed the woman was a nurse while the hospital thought she as a relative.

Mobley’s family said they were not sure what their next steps will be.

“It’s a feeling that you can’t explain it, it’s hard to put it in words right now it’s hard to deal with this here right now,” Aiken said. “We are just trying to process it, 18 years, it’s going to be hard to make that up.”