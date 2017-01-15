TIME World Middle East

Dozens of Countries Urge Israel and Palestinians to Commit to Two-State Solution

(From L) Austrian Foreign Affairs minister Sebastian Kurz, Algerian Foreign minister Ramtane Lamamra, Russian Ambassador to France Alexander Orlov, US Secretary of State John Kerry, French President Francois Hollande, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, French State Secretary for European Affairs Harlem Desir, European Union Commissioner Johannes Hahn and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier pose for a group photo during a Mideast peace conference in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Fearing a new eruption of violence in the Middle East, more than 70 world diplomats gathered in Paris on Sunday to push for renewed peace talks that would lead to a Palestinian state. (Bertrand Guay/Pool Photo via AP)
And refrain from unilateral actions

More than 70 countries have called on Israel and the Palestinians to restate their commitment to a peace settlement and to refrain from unilateral actions.

The closing statement at a Mideast peace conference in Paris on Sunday was meant to send a powerful message to Israel and the incoming Trump administration to keep hopes alive for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

Trump’s campaign platform made no mention of Palestinian independence — the solution favored by the international community.

The statement urged both sides to “officially restate their commitment to the two-state solution” and disassociate from voices that reject this. It also called for them not to take one-side actions that could prejudge talks.

While the Palestinians welcomed the conference, Israel called it “rigged.”

