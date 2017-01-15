TIME U.S. Religion

Megachurch Pastor Bishop Eddie Long Dies at Age 63

Bishop Eddie Long Discusses Sex Scandal Allegations
Pool—Getty Images Bishop Eddie Long gives a sermon where he addressed sex scandal allegations at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church September 26, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia.

He died of an aggressive form of cancer

Bishop Eddie Long, pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, has died, his church announced on Sunday.

Long died at age 63 after battling an aggressive form of cancer, according to a statement from the church, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

“Although, his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he’s at peace,” Bishop’s wife, First Lady Elder Vanessa Long said in a statement, according to the AJC.

The longtime megachurch leader gave his final message to the New Birth Missionary congregation during the church’s New Years celebrations.

In 2010, Long was sued by four of his congregants for sexual coercion. Long was accused of coercing four men into sexual situations when they were teenagers and members of the church’s LongFellows Youth Academy. He settled with them out of court in 2011.

Long is survived by his wife, four children and three grandchildren.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team