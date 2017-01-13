Newborn Stolen From Hospital 18 Years Ago Found Safe





A Florida newborn taken from her family in the hospital more than 18 years ago has been located living with her alleged abductor, who she believed to be her mom, law enforcement announced Friday.

Kamiyah Mobley was only hours old when authorities say a woman posing as a health care worker took her from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital in July 1998. According to local reports, Kamiyah was briefly given to the woman because her family believed the woman was a nurse, while hospital staff believed the woman was a relative.

On Friday, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference that Kamiyah had been found in Walterboro, South Carolina, living under a false identity apparently created for her following her abduction.



He said Kamiyah’s biological parents were overjoyed at the news of her discovery: Her mother was “elated.” He noted that Kamiyah has not been reunited with her parents yet and said any decision about such a reunion was solely up to her as an adult.

The woman who Kamiyah believed to be her mother, Gloria Williams, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree kidnapping and third-degree interference with custody, prosecutors said.

Gloria Williams was arrested at her home in Walterboro, Sheriff Williams said. Kamiyah was not present.