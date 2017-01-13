TIME Newsfeed Entertainment

Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down to Perform at Trump Inauguration Celebration

Other entertainers include Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, and The Piano Guys

A handful of performers, including country star Toby Keith and rock band 3 Doors Down, have been confirmed by the Presidential Inaugural Committee for one of Donald Trump’s inauguration celebrations.

The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration taking place on January 19 will feature Keith and 3 Doors Down, as well as movie star Jon Voight, Broadway star Jennifer Holliday, and others performing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

The official announcement was posted on 58pic2017.com site, where chairman Tom Barrack noted in the press release that the celebration “will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power. As Abraham Lincoln said, ‘when an election is over, it is altogether fitting a free people that until the next election they should be one people.’ We will be one people working together, leading together, and making America great again, together.”

America’s Got Talent singer Jackie Evancho will perform at the inauguration ceremony on January 20. The announcement arrives after many performers (including Sir Elton John and Charlotte Church) have been vocal about turning down their invitations to perform at Trump’s inauguration.

