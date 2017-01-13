TIME Politics 2016 Election

Poll: What Do You Think About American Political Divides?

As Donald Trump prepares for his inauguration, electoral divisions remain

The notoriously bitter 2016 presidential campaign laid bare the partisan divisions throughout the country.

In the wake of the election, leaders of both political parties have urged Americans to work toward unity. As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his inauguration, questions remain about what factors have been most responsible for dividing Americans and what will come next.

In this poll ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, TIME asks what readers think about a divided America. TIME Deputy Managing Editor Michael Duffy will present the results in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 18.

