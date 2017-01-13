Poll: Will Digital Privacy Become a Luxury?





Cell phones now regularly track their users’ locations, monitor their health habits and keep tabs on their schedules and preferences—a series of tools that could also become a threat to privacy.

An increasing reliance on technology and mobile devices has raised more questions about data privacy and whether it risks becoming a luxury.

In a poll ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, TIME asks what readers think about digital privacy. TIME Editor-in-Chief Nancy Gibbs will present the results in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 19.

