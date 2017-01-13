Nineteen-year-old singer-songwriter Grace Mitchell comes out swinging with the gritty, punky single “KIDS (Ain’t All Right),” a song that refuses to apologize either for its youthful energy or its hard-edged bitterness.

“Why is everything so stupid now? I’ve been drinking my delusions down,” she riffs huskily over heavy guitars, keeping it contemporary with smart synth additions. Her debut album comes out this year and she has a Coachella performance on the horizon.