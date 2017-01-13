TIME Politics Barack Obama

All the Proof You Need That President Obama Loves Kids

President Obama seems to have a way with children.

Whether it’s the baby of a staffer he’s taken to joining for a crawl on the floor or the visiting child dressed up like Pope Francis, moments between the Commander-in-Chief and some of his smallest constituents have made for some of the most compelling—and adorable—photos from the Obama Administration.

In February of last year, a flurry of social media users shared their favorite photos of #ObamaAndKids using the hashtag created by activist and entrepreneur Michael Skolnik.

Here’s a look at some popular photos of President Obama and some of America’s youngest.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team