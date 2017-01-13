



Fresh off the scene-stealing smooch that Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield (and later Andrew Garfield and Stephen Colbert) shared, Bryan Cranston is here to show fans what the difference is between a friendly peck and a passionate lip lock.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show, Cranston explained how he knew that his wife of 27 years was the one, thanks to a fateful kiss that went just a little longer than usual.

“As actors do, we greeted each other each time we saw each other,” he said. “One time, we kissed each other, and the duration of the kiss exceeded the normal amount allotted for a friendly kiss. Do you know what I mean?”

Corden, however, was confused after this explanation, which led to Cranston demonstrating in real time how to deliver a friendly kiss and one that might mean something more. After the demonstrations, Corden had a glowing review of Cranston’s skills.

“Let me tell you, everyone at home, in my experience I’ve had just now, she is a very, very, very lucky woman,” he joked.

Watch the full clip below.