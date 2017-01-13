TIME Newsfeed Internet

The Internet Is Turning Joe Biden’s Medal of Freedom Into a ‘Best Friends Forever’ Necklace

"Today Joe received the highest civilian honor"

Just before President Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a surprise ceremony Thursday, the President joked that he was giving the Internet “one last chance” to talk about the pair’s bromance. Predictably, the Internet ran with it, turning the emotional moment into a meme of Obama presenting a tearful Biden with a “Best Friends Forever” necklace.

“Today Joe received the highest civilian honor,” one Twitter user captioned the edited photo, while others have shared it with hashtags such as #friendshipgoals and the crying emoji.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team