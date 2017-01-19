TIME History White House

All the Presidents’ Children: White House Children Throughout History

A rarefied group of war heroes, authors, socialites and enfants terribles

Presidential children hold a unique place in the American spotlight—witnessing history up close, learning about the presidency at the dinner table and sometimes going on to pursue their own political career.

With the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday, his five children will become the latest additions to the list of “first kids.”

Trump’s youngest child—his son Barron—is the only one who still lives at home, though he and Melania Trump won’t immediately move into the White House, allowing him to complete the school year in New York.

Take a look at these photos of the children who lived in the spotlight of the American presidency, from George Washington to Barack Obama.

