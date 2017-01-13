



Kanye West has written a musical—sort of.

West famously cancelled his appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke† segment, but turns out that the rap mogul doesn’t need to show up in person to join in the fun. On The Late Late Show on Thursday night, Corden debuted “The Bold and the Lyrical,” a musical crafted entirely out of Kanye lyrics with an all-star cast that includes Bryan Cranston, Jessica Biel, Giovanni Ribisi, and Reggie Watts.

In the musical, the cast used West’s rap lyrics to spin a melodramatic tale filled with love, loss, pre-nups, and naturally, gold diggers. Biel plays a bride with Cranston, Corden, and Ribisi all vying for her attention, throwing down ciphers and delivering dramatic reinterpretations of West’s lines.

The musical is all going swimmingly until Cranston busts out with one of West’s more controversial lines, where he claimed to make Taylor Swift famous. “Whoa whoa whoa,” said Biel, breaking character. Corden stopped the proceeding to caution Cranston against referencing Swift: “You don’t want to take on that squad, believe me.”