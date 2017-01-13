Here’s How To Pre-Order the Nintendo Switch

+ READ ARTICLE





Nintendo has said its new Switch console will be available for consumers to buy beginning March 3. But if you’re feeling super organized about getting your hands on the $299 hybrid gadget, here’s where it’s available to pre-order now.

Target – with a two-year “Video Game Hardware Protection Plan” for $39.00

Best Buy – where you can add two-year “Accidental Geek Squad Protection” for $49.99

Walmart – where you can arrange in-store pick-up on launch day

Amazon – at the time of this writing, the Switch is “currently unavailable” with no news about when it will be back in stock

Gamestop – with free shipping thrown in

Nintendo said on Twitter that a limited quantity of pre-orders for the Switch will begin Friday at 9 a.m. E.T., while supplies last, at the Nintendo Store in New York City.

The Switch is also being taken on tour. You can demo the Switch at: