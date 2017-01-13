Deadpool may have lost the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy to La La Land , but Deadpool is still gunning for an Oscar. The Merc With the Mouth himself, Ryan Reynolds, took to Twitter early Friday morning to release a “For Your Consideration” video pitch for the Academy Awards.

The 30-second montage of movie footage features a dramatic voiceover by Reynolds, who lists all the hilarious things that went into making the antihero flick, including 600 pounds of chimichangas, seven magical unicorns, and three good walls and a fourth that’s broken.

Watch the full video below.