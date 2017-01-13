TIME Newsfeed movies

Watch Ryan Reynolds List Every Reason Deadpool Deserves the Oscar

It clearly deserves to win

Deadpool may have lost the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy to La La Land , but Deadpool is still gunning for an Oscar. The Merc With the Mouth himself, Ryan Reynolds, took to Twitter early Friday morning to release a “For Your Consideration” video pitch for the Academy Awards.

The 30-second montage of movie footage features a dramatic voiceover by Reynolds, who lists all the hilarious things that went into making the antihero flick, including 600 pounds of chimichangas, seven magical unicorns, and three good walls and a fourth that’s broken.

Watch the full video below.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team