The President Needs the United Nations

These are today's best ideas
1. Every American president eventually needs the United Nations.
By Eric Rosand at the Brookings Institution
2. Should we just leave politics to the celebrities?.
By Jeet Heer in The New Republic
3. Here’s how ‘politically correct’ became a weaponized term.
By Kevin Mattson in Democracy
4. For faster reflexes, learn to play an instrument.
By the University of Montreal
5. These disposable paper airplane drones could be lifesavers.
By April Glaser in ReCode
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.