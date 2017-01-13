Watch Nintendo Show Off New Games for the Switch Console

+ READ ARTICLE





Nintendo overnight unveiled new details about its upcoming Switch games console, including the price ($299.99), release date (March 3) and more.

Friday morning, Nintendo is hosting another livestream to show off some of the upcoming games for the Switch. So far, we know to expect a new Mario game, Super Mario Odyssey, and a sequel to the popular kid-friendly shoot-’em-up Splatoon that made waves on the Wii U. (Neither will be launch titles, however.) One confirmed launch game: The new Zelda, Breath of the Wild.

Other confirmed Nintendo Switch games include:

Minecraft

Dragon Ball Z

I Am Setsuna

Sonic

Skyrim

Just Dance

FIFA

Street Fighter

NBA 2k18

Lego City Undercover

Farming Simulator

Skylanders Imaginators

Project Octopath Traveler

Rayman Legends

Watch Nintendo’s livestream above for more details about the Switch games lineup.