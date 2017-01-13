Watch Nintendo Show Off New Games for the Switch Console

Nintendo's new video games console is out in March+ READ ARTICLE
Nintendo overnight unveiled new details about its upcoming Switch games console, including the price ($299.99), release date (March 3) and more.
Friday morning, Nintendo is hosting another livestream to show off some of the upcoming games for the Switch. So far, we know to expect a new Mario game, Super Mario Odyssey, and a sequel to the popular kid-friendly shoot-’em-up Splatoon that made waves on the Wii U. (Neither will be launch titles, however.) One confirmed launch game: The new Zelda, Breath of the Wild.
Other confirmed Nintendo Switch games include:
Minecraft
Dragon Ball Z
I Am Setsuna
Minecraft
Sonic
Skyrim
Just Dance
FIFA
Street Fighter
NBA 2k18
Lego City Undercover
Farming Simulator
Skylanders Imaginators
Project Octopath Traveler
Rayman Legends
Watch Nintendo’s livestream above for more details about the Switch games lineup.