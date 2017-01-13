TIME Politics United Nations

Watch Live: Samantha Power’s Last News Conference as UN Ambassador

President Obama appointed Power to her role in 2013

Samantha Power will give her final news conference as United Nations ambassador on Friday.

President Obama appointed Power as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in 2013. She’s formerly been the special assistant to the President and senior director for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights at the National Security Council.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to replace her; Haley will face confirmation hearings before Congress next week.

Power’s news conference will be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

Watch the news conference live here, starting at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team