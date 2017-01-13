+ READ ARTICLE





Samantha Power will give her final news conference as United Nations ambassador on Friday.

President Obama appointed Power as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in 2013. She’s formerly been the special assistant to the President and senior director for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights at the National Security Council.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to replace her; Haley will face confirmation hearings before Congress next week.

Power’s news conference will be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

