This Is When You Can Buy the Nintendo Switch

+ READ ARTICLE





Nintendo said its new Switch console will be available for consumers to buy beginning March 3.

The storied Japanese games firm gave additional details on its upcoming console during a Jan. 12 livestream. The Switch, which is a hybrid gadget that can either be used at home with a large screen television or as a portable tablet, will cost $299, an aggressive price compared to devices sold by rivals Sony and Microsoft.

The company’s previous home console, the Wii U, was a sales miss. Nintendo is betting the Switch will appeal to gamers who have increasingly gotten used to playing games on tablets and phones. Available accessories will include a dock for use with a TV as well as removable controllers.

In addition to detailing the system’s capabilities—from playing multiplayer titles wireless to using its controllers separately for local cooperative play—Nintendo also showed off new versions of its classic Mario and Zelda franchises designed for the Switch.