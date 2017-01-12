TIME World Syria

Syria Says Israeli Missiles Have Struck Near a Military Airport West of Damascus

It is the third such Israeli strike into Syria recently, according to the Syrian government

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria says Israel has launched missiles that hit near a military airport west of Damascus, triggering a fire.

In a statement carried on the official news agency SANA, the military says the missiles that were launched early Friday fell in the vicinity of the Mezzeh military airport. It did not say whether there were any casualties.

It was the third such Israeli strike into Syria recently, according to the Syrian government.

On Dec. 7, the Syrian government reported Israel fired surface-to-surface missiles that also struck near Mezzeh airport. A week earlier, SANA said Israeli jets fired two missiles from Lebanese airspace toward the outskirts of Damascus, in the Sabboura area.

The Israeli military has declined to comment on those incidents, and there was no immediate comment on Friday’s attack.

