See the 8 Biggest Nintendo Switch Games So Far

From Mario to Zelda, Nintendo revealed a slew of games for its new Switch console during a live presentation
Nintendo’s Switch hybrid home/mobile video game console will be available March 3, 2017, the company revealed during a Jan. 12 presentation, and it’ll sell for $299.99. During the event Nintendo demonstrated an array of new games, including several intriguing proof-of-concept ideas that hark back to the Wii’s halcyon days of motion controls. Here’s a look:
-
1-2 Switch
Don’t look at the screen, look directly into your opponent’s eyes, says Nintendo of this Wii-like game in which player can box, swing tennis rackets, hit baseballs and quickdraw guns by deftly maneuvering the Switch’s motion-sensing Joy-Cons.
March 3
-
ARMS
Hold the Switch’s motion-sensing Joy-Cons in each hand and box like you would in real life to play this fighting game in which players try to tag each other with crazy extendable arms.
Spring 2017
-
Fire Emblem Warriors
Nothing to see here yet really, but considering how beloved the Fire Emblem series of turn-based roleplaying games is, it’s enough to know there’s something in the works for Switch.
TBD
-
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The new Switch-ified trailer for Nintendo’s long-awaited next Zelda game looks incredible, and the other bit of thankful news is that it’s a day one launch game.
March 3
-
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo’s calling this the “definitive” version of Mario Kart 8, including all the DLC, new characters and courses, a revamped Battle mode, a new “Smart Steering” option (for “novice players and kids”) and 1080p resolution support.
April 2017
-
Super Mario Odyssey
Mario hits the city and a gazillion other oddball locales, in the first open world Mario game Nintendo’s created since Super Mario 64 (Nintendo 64) and Mario Sunshine (GameCube)
Holiday 2017
-
Splatoon 2
This sequel to popular Wii U paintball shooter Splatoon lets players use the Switch’s motion-sensing Joy-Cons controls to spray their ink everywhere.
Summer 2017
-
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Nintendo subsidiary Monolith Soft’s Switch-exclusive sequel to its critically lauded Wii game Xenoblade Chronicles should make hardcore Japanese roleplaying fans giddy.
TBD