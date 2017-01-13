See the 8 Biggest Nintendo Switch Games So Far

Nothing to see here yet really, but considering how beloved the Fire Emblem series of turn-based roleplaying games is, it’s enough to know there’s something in the works for Switch.

Hold the Switch’s motion-sensing Joy-Cons in each hand and box like you would in real life to play this fighting game in which players try to tag each other with crazy extendable arms.

Don’t look at the screen, look directly into your opponent’s eyes, says Nintendo of this Wii-like game in which player can box, swing tennis rackets, hit baseballs and quickdraw guns by deftly maneuvering the Switch’s motion-sensing Joy-Cons.

Nintendo’s Switch hybrid home/mobile video game console will be available March 3 , 2017, the company revealed during a Jan. 12 presentation, and it’ll sell for $299.99 . During the event Nintendo demonstrated an array of new games, including several intriguing proof-of-concept ideas that hark back to the Wii’s halcyon days of motion controls. Here’s a look: