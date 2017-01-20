23 Actors Who Moonlight as Musicians

From Steve Martin's banjo picking to William Shatner's spoken-word jams

Most people think Bruce Willis‘ career as an entertainer began when he battled Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber in 1988’s Die Hard. In fact, some 18 months prior and 30 years ago today, Willis dropped his debut album via Motown: The Return of Bruno. Featuring a collection of R&B covers complete with reverb-laden guitars, horns, synthesizers and corny backing vocals, the album received mixed reviews but managed to land a respectable number five spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with Willis’ rendition of “Respect Yourself.” When it comes to crossing over from the silver screen to vinyl (and back again), Willis is in good company. Here’s a look at some of the most notable Hollywood crossovers.