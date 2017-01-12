Veep creator Armando Iannucci offered Americans a bleak prediction on Thursday.

“America, you do realise [sp] it’s going to be an awful lot worse than you dared imagine?” the former HBO showrunner tweeted, referring to the impending inauguration of Donald Trump.

Many celebrities have reacted strongly to Trump’s surprise win of the 2016 presidential election. Meryl Streep used her Cecile B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes this week to call out Trump and encourage her fellow artists to support the Committee to Protect Journalists.

And even before Trump won in November, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, star of Iannucci’s Veep, weighed in on the political climate. She told TIME last April that while her show is a comedy, it “is not a parody” of politics. “We create situations that are plausible,” she said.

Iannucci himself has also spoken out about politics in the past. In December, he wrote an opinion piece for the Guardian about the similarities between the climates that allowed for Trump to win and for UK citizens to vote to exit the European Union.