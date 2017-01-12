TIME Politics Donald Trump

Veep Creator: Donald Trump Will Be ‘Worse Than You Dared Imagine’

BFI Screen Epiphanies: Armando Iannucci
Tim P. Whitby—Getty Images Armando Iannucci introducing the film that inspired him as part of the BFI Screen Epiphanies series in partnership with American Express at BFI Southbank on March 18, 2015 in London.

He is just the latest celebrity to speak out

Veep creator Armando Iannucci offered Americans a bleak prediction on Thursday.

“America, you do realise [sp] it’s going to be an awful lot worse than you dared imagine?” the former HBO showrunner tweeted, referring to the impending inauguration of Donald Trump.

Many celebrities have reacted strongly to Trump’s surprise win of the 2016 presidential election. Meryl Streep used her Cecile B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes this week to call out Trump and encourage her fellow artists to support the Committee to Protect Journalists.

And even before Trump won in November, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, star of Iannucci’s Veep, weighed in on the political climate. She told TIME last April that while her show is a comedy, it “is not a parody” of politics. “We create situations that are plausible,” she said.

Iannucci himself has also spoken out about politics in the past. In December, he wrote an opinion piece for the Guardian about the similarities between the climates that allowed for Trump to win and for UK citizens to vote to exit the European Union.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team