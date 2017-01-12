French Politician Marine Le Pen Makes Appearance at Trump Tower

France’s National Front leader Marine Le Pen is visiting Trump Tower as part of a surprise visit to New York.

The French politician was spotted grabbing coffee with aides inside the president-elect’s eponymous skyscraper before being whisked upstairs in an elevator.

It was unclear who she is meeting with, but incoming press secretary Sean Spicer says she was not scheduled to meet with the president-elect or anyone on his team.

The visit comes just months before France’s next presidential election.

Le Pen has described Trump’s victory as a sign of hope for her own campaign. The National Front is a far-right political party and a leading political force in France.