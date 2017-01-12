TIME Politics France

French Politician Marine Le Pen Makes Appearance at Trump Tower

President of French far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen attends a meeting on the theme "Ecology and development" on December 02, 2016 in Paris, France. Marine Le Pen is candidate for the Presidential elections in France next year.
Getty Images President of French far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen attends a meeting on the theme "Ecology and development" on December 02, 2016 in Paris, France. Marine Le Pen is candidate for the Presidential elections in France next year.

She was not scheduled to meet with President-elect Donald Trump

France’s National Front leader Marine Le Pen is visiting Trump Tower as part of a surprise visit to New York.

The French politician was spotted grabbing coffee with aides inside the president-elect’s eponymous skyscraper before being whisked upstairs in an elevator.

It was unclear who she is meeting with, but incoming press secretary Sean Spicer says she was not scheduled to meet with the president-elect or anyone on his team.

The visit comes just months before France’s next presidential election.

Le Pen has described Trump’s victory as a sign of hope for her own campaign. The National Front is a far-right political party and a leading political force in France.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team