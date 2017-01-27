White HousePresident Trump Asked the National Park Service for Photos Supporting His Inauguration Crowd Claim: Report
Attendees line the Mall as they watch ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington.
MexicoMexicans Launch Boycotts of U.S. Companies in Fury at Donald Trump
MEXICO-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PROTEST
United KingdomNot Everyone in the U.K. Is Overjoyed About May's Meeting with Trump
Theresa May Visits The United States Of America
New YorkTrump Supporter Attacks Muslim Woman at JFK
People are seen in silhouette inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York
VIEW GALLERY | 10 PHOTOS
Jerome Tanon @jerometanonJerome Tanon
Mikkel Bang flys on his snowboard in the Whistler Backcountry.
pow surfing, which is binding-less snow boarding essentially.
Frode Sandbech
Jerome Tanon @jerometanon Jerome Tanon
1 of 10
Snowboard

10 Snowboard Photographers to Follow on Instagram

Josh Raab
12:00 PM UTC

Snowboarding is about pushing the limits. Not only for the athletes but for the photographers who document them.

The sport has its roots in counter culture, but has risen to competition-level where only the fittest and creative prevail. And, again, the same can be said for the photographers who are branching out into alternative processing, creative lighting and layout techniques to elevate their work.

Constantly changing terrain and long hours spent waiting for riders to come down the mountain set the stage for experimentation.

Snowboard photographer-turned-fine art photographer Cole Barash explains that "90% percent of the time you are isolated to environments that are white with nothing else but white. No lines, no color, just white." It's up to him to change the variables to make his images stand out whether it be by using film, lighting or even by playing with the composition.

Of the many snowboard photographers out there, these are 10 to follow as the winter progresses.

