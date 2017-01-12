Watch Nintendo’s Switch Presentation Live Right Here

+ READ ARTICLE





All the basics everyone wants to know about the Nintendo Switch, including its price and launch date, will be revealed tonight, January 12, in a special Nintendo presentation from Tokyo.

You can watch the live stream right here at 11:00 p.m. ET. We’re expecting the company to show off several new games for the system, presumably a bunch due to launch with the system in March.

That’ll be followed on January 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET by a Nintendo Treehouse presentation (via Nintendo’s YouTube or Twitch channels), which promises “an in-depth look at upcoming games featured in the Nintendo Switch Presentation.”

TIME will lay hands on the Switch tomorrow morning, January 13, after which we’ll post our first impressions. And if you’d like to read more about the system, have a look at “Everything We Know About the New Nintendo Switch.”