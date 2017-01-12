+ READ ARTICLE





(NEWARK, N.J.) — A New Jersey judge has overturned a lower court’s finding of probable cause of criminal misconduct against Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

In a ruling Thursday, state Superior Court Judge Bonnie Mizdol also denied Christie’s attempt to dismiss the complaint and ordered a municipal court to hold a new hearing.

The complaint, filed by former Teaneck firefighter William Brennan, accuses Christie of failing to act to reopen the lanes that were ordered closed in an alleged political revenge plot to punish a mayor who didn’t endorse Christie in 2013.

Two of Christie’s former aides were convicted in federal court in November.

Attorneys for Christie had argued the complaint should be dismissed for what they said was a lack of evidence and procedural violations.