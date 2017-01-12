TIME U.S. Courts

A Judge Has Overturned Probable Cause of Criminal Misconduct Against Chris Christie

A municipal court will hold a new hearing

(NEWARK, N.J.) — A New Jersey judge has overturned a lower court’s finding of probable cause of criminal misconduct against Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

In a ruling Thursday, state Superior Court Judge Bonnie Mizdol also denied Christie’s attempt to dismiss the complaint and ordered a municipal court to hold a new hearing.

The complaint, filed by former Teaneck firefighter William Brennan, accuses Christie of failing to act to reopen the lanes that were ordered closed in an alleged political revenge plot to punish a mayor who didn’t endorse Christie in 2013.

Two of Christie’s former aides were convicted in federal court in November.

Attorneys for Christie had argued the complaint should be dismissed for what they said was a lack of evidence and procedural violations.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team