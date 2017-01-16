TIME Politics Donald Trump

How to Watch Donald Trump’s Inauguration for Free Online

President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Press Conference In New York
Spencer Platt/Getty Images President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump Tower on Jan. 11, 2017 in New York City.

Inauguration Day is Friday, Jan. 20

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20.

The inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to start at 11 a.m., and Trump is set to be officially sworn in at noon. An inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue will follow. The event will be streaming on Time.com, check back here that morning for live coverage.

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho is scheduled to perform the national anthem. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes have also signed on to perform at the ceremony, although the booking was controversial among some members of both groups. Trump’s team has struggled to find entertainers willing to perform at the event.

