TIME Newsfeed Crime

Woman Caught Attempting to Sneak Boyfriend Out of Prison in Suitcase

The breakout didn't go as well as planned

A 25-year-old Venezuelan woman was arrested after attempting to smuggle her boyfriend out of prison in a suitcase.

Antonieta Robles Saouda recently tried to leave Jose Antonio Anzoategui prison with boyfriend Ibrain Jose Vargas Garcia hidden inside a suitcase she had purportedly brought along to carry his daughter’s toys, according to the New York Post. However, guards reportedly caught onto her ruse when she began to have trouble pushing the luggage.

Garcia — who is currently serving a 10-year sentence for car robbery — was escorted back to his cell while Saouda was arrested. Their daughter was taken into custody by social services.

Read more at NYPost.com.

