Here’s Why Donald Trump Is Tweeting About L.L.Bean

Shiho Fukada—Bloomberg/Getty Images Finished boots sit on a conveyor belt before being packaged at the L.L. Bean Inc. manufacturing facility in Brunswick, Maine on Sept. 9, 2015.

"Buy L.L.Bean," the president-elect urged

L.L.Bean got a big vote of support on Thursday morning from the president-elect.

Donald Trump tweeted his support for the outdoor clothing company in response to outrage and boycott threats aimed at L.L.Bean after it was revealed last week that a member of the Bean family has donated to a political action committee supporting Trump.

 

Linda Bean, the granddaughter of company founder Leon Leonwood Bean, donated $60,000 to Making America Great Again LLC from August through October of last year, the Associated Press reported. However, the group was limited to receiving individual contributions of $5,000 at that time because it had not yet registered as a super PAC, according to the AP, and the Federal Election Commission sent the group a letter on Jan. 4 warning of the violation.

The donations sparked a movement by anti-Trump group Grab Your Wallet, which called for a boycott of L.L.Bean last week.

Since the report of the granddaughter’s donation, the Freeport, Maine-based company has gone on the defensive, posting a 330-word statement on Facebook and emphasizing that Linda Bean’s views do not represent that company.

In his tweet urging people to shop at L.L.Bean, Trump also tagged the Twitter handle for Bean’s lobster company, Linda Bean’s Perfect Maine.

