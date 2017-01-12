TIME Ideas Innovation

How To Understand Pain Better

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

These are today's best ideas

1. Can we understand pain better?

By John Walsh in Mosaic Science

2. The L.A. airport has an in-house intelligence unit. Will everything have its own CIA someday?

By Geoff Manaugh in The Atlantic

3. How do we solve the crisis in cancer communication?

By Lynn O’Connor Vos in Stat News

4. Want to become a better person in 2017? Read more poetry.

By Nancy McGaw in LinkedIn

5. The U.S. media’s problems are much bigger than fake news and filter bubbles.

By Bharat N. Anand in the Harvard Business Review

