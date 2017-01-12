TIME Politics Senate

Watch Live: Ben Carson’s Confirmation Hearing to Be Donald Trump’s HUD Secretary

Carson is expected to highlight his time growing up in poverty

Ben Carson will appear before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Thursday morning to face questions related to his nomination as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon and former GOP presidential candidate, has no experience in housing and urban policy and is expected to focus on stories of his impoverished upbringing in inner city Detroit.

“I understand housing insecurity—we were forced to move from Detroit to Boston to live with relatives because she couldn’t afford our house,” Carson will say, according to testimony released before the hearing.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Watch live above.

