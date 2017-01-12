Michelle Obama Gives an Emotional Farewell on The Tonight Show





Michelle Obama bid farewell to the country and vowed to keep working on initiatives to help children on an episode of The Tonight Show dedicated just to her.

“We’ve made plans for the continuation of all that we’re doing,” Obama told Fallon. “I will continue to stay involved with these issues as long as I live.”

In one segment of the show, Fallon brought in admirers from the street to pay a compliment to a portrait of the First Lady. Michelle Obama surprised the passersby—including an apparent acquaintance from Princeton—with an appearance and a hug.

Other segments included a game of Fallon’s ‘Catchphrase’ with Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld and a performance from Stevie Wonder.

President Obama wished the country farewell in a speech this week and will hold his final network TV interview as president on 60 Minutes this Sunday.